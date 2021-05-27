Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 6.6%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 22,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,446,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

