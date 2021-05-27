Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 235.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

