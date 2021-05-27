Starcom plc (LON:STAR) Insider Purchases £26,100 in Stock

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) insider Martin Blair purchased 2,610,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,099.82).

Shares of STAR opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.90. Starcom plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

