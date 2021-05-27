Starcom plc (LON:STAR) Insider Purchases £26,100 in Stock

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) insider Martin Blair purchased 2,610,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,099.82).
Shares of STAR opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.90. Starcom plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).
About Starcom
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.