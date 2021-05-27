State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,524,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 207,770 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Verizon Communications worth $321,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. 346,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,251,322. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

