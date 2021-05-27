State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,943 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $771,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,434.36. 22,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,325.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,010.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

