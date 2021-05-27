State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 22,240 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of The Boeing worth $174,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $8.01 on Thursday, hitting $249.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,730,950. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.31. The company has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

