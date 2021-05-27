State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 58,070 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $261,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,033,065 shares of company stock valued at $981,490,965. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 154,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average is $141.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

