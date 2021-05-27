State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,405 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $129,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.23. 18,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,801. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 641.23, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.07 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

