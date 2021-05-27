State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,270 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $141,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.81.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $369.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $376.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

