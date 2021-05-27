State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $225,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,057. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

