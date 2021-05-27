Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 582.7% from the April 29th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

