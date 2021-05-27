StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Announces Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $113.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Get StealthGas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GASS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.