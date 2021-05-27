StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Issues Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Shares of GASS opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

GASS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

