Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Steel Dynamics worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 446,958 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after buying an additional 260,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 275,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.27. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

