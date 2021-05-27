Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $57,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,040,000 after buying an additional 384,474 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after buying an additional 1,252,350 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Steelcase by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after buying an additional 79,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Steelcase by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 403,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Steelcase by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after buying an additional 120,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.45. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

