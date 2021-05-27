Stellar Trading Down 14.9% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $10.12 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00059701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00344134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00183461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036110 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,171 coins and its circulating supply is 23,116,938,485 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

