STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of STERIS by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of STERIS by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

STE stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,042. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

