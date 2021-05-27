Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report sales of $251.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.27 million and the highest is $255.10 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $239.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STL stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

