stETH (Lido) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $164,354.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $2,708.38 or 0.07067463 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 441,530 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

