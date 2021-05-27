Stipend Trading Up 137.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 137.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1,905.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,195.01 or 1.00101248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.38 or 0.01104266 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.89 or 0.00536035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.00387368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00093110 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004583 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

