Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,124 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 974% compared to the average daily volume of 291 put options.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after buying an additional 2,062,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -223.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.