Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,006 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical daily volume of 805 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVMK. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. SVMK has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,291 shares of company stock worth $698,694. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SVMK by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in SVMK by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 299,050 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

