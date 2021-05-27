Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,455. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 423,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 379,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,854,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

