Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

STOK opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 423,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 379,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

