Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 880 Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HERO. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 85,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HERO opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

