Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $201.58 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

