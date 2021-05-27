Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

