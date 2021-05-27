Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,863 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

