Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,861 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $64,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

