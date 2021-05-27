Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

