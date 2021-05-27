Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BST. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSE BST opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $62.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

