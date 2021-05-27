Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NEM stock opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

