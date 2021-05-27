Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $7.67 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 3.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,217.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.36. 38,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,529. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.40.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

