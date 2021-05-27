Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a growth of 534.3% from the April 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

