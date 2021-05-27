Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 12,900.0% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SAUHY opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. Straumann has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

