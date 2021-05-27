StrongHands Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,367.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $931,804.01 and approximately $1,367.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,535,752,578 coins and its circulating supply is 17,122,558,224 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

