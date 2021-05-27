Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,873. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.37 and a 200-day moving average of $242.70. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.38.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

