Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.09.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is -14.63%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.