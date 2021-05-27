Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,813 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,855,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Life Storage by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 683,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,761,000 after acquiring an additional 180,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $99.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

