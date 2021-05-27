Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth $4,323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 31,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,690,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $195.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.83. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

