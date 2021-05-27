Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 87 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Masimo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $215.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.99 and a 200 day moving average of $247.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

