Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $76.58 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

