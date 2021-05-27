Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 24,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

