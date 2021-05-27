Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.06

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $14.17. Sumitomo shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 24,461 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

