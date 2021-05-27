Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Summit Hotel Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

INN stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,370,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

