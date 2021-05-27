Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Summit Materials traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 2144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.