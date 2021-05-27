Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.64.

SU opened at C$27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,554.44.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

