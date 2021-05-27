SureRemit Trading Down 29.5% Over Last Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.50 million and $30,747.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.42 or 0.00371424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00189130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.04 or 0.00863439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033132 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.