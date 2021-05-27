Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,449,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 38.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.