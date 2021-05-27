Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

Shares of MS opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

